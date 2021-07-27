|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Weaver
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Sharpsburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Athelstan, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie funeral Home, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Larry passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Corning Specialty Care. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Larry Weaver, 75, Sharpsburg, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 29