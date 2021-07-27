Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Larry Weaver
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Sharpsburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 30, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Athelstan, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:Ritchie funeral Home, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 30, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Larry passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Corning Specialty Care. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.