|Service:
|Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Lary Mills
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Massena, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 69488 Wichita Road, Cumberland, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, the Massena Fire Department or the Cumberland Fire Department.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at a later date at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena..
|Notes:
Lary Mills, 85, of Massena, Iowa, died November 7, 2021.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lary’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Lary Mills, 85, of Massena, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16