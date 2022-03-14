Lary Mills
Service:Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Lary Mills
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Massena, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 19, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 69488 Wichita Road, Cumberland, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be made to St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, the Massena Fire Department or the Cumberland Fire Department.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held at a later date at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena..
Notes:

Lary Mills, 85, of Massena, Iowa, died November 7, 2021.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lary’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.