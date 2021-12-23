Service:Funeral Service
Name:Laura Burg
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Greenfield
Previous:Bridgewater, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 4, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Service
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 4, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:visitation will end at the time of funeral service.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:St. Mary's Cemetery north of Bridgewater, Iowa
Notes:

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laura’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

