|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Laura Burg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Greenfield
|Previous:
|Bridgewater, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 4, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|visitation will end at the time of funeral service.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery north of Bridgewater, Iowa
|Notes:
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laura’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Laura Burg, 87, of Greenfield, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
Anniversaries
-
Dec 31