|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Laura Mutchler
|Pronunciation:
|Much Ler
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Craig, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Oddfellow Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
|Notes:
|Schooler Funeral Home
Laura "Nowling" Mutchler, age 76, Craig, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
