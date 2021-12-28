Laura Mutchler
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Laura Mutchler
Pronunciation:           Much Ler
Age: 76
From: Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 3, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home  Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: Oddfellow Cemetery, Craig, Missouri
Notes:Schooler Funeral Home

