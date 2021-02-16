Laurie Petersen
Buy Now
Service:Private Family Funeral (livestreamed by Roland Funeral Service)
Name:Laurie Petersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Exira, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 19
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to charitable causes.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, west of Exira, Iowa.
Notes:Laurie Petersen, 59, of Exira, Iowa, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her home.

Open visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday, February 19th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

A private funeral service will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 20th with more details available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com closer to the time of the service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laurie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.