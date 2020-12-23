|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|LaVern "Dutch" Ratashak
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 29, 2020
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa- Due to limited capacity with social distancing we will be livestreaming the services through the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook page
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Whipple Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
