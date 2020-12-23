Service:Celebration of Life
Name:LaVern "Dutch" Ratashak
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Time:2 PM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa- Due to limited capacity with social distancing we will be livestreaming the services through the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel's Facebook page
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Whipple Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

