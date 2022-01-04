Service: Funeral Service
Name: LaVerna E. "Vernie" Greenley
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 7, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Make a Wish Foundation
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

