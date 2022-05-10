|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|LaVerne Obrecht
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Mills County 4-H Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644799/laverne-c.-obrecht/
LaVerne Obrecht, 87, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
