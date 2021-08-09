LaVerne Baucke
Service: Funeral
Name: LaVerne "Slick" Baucke
Pronunciation: Bow - kee
Age: 88
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, Aug. 13
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Bethel Church of Nebr. City
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Aug. 12
Visitation Start: 6 p.m.
Visitation End: 8 p.m.
Memorials: Parkinson's Foundation
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Tecumseh Cemetery - Tecumseh, NE
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

