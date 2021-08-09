LaVerne Baucke
Service:Funeral
Name:LaVerne "Slick" Baucke
Pronunciation:Bow - kee
Age:88
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Aug. 13
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Bethel Church of Nebr. City
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Aug. 12
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Parkinson's Foundation
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery:Tecumseh, NE Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

