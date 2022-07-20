Service: Funeral Services
Name: Laveta Maxine (King) Maudlin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Union Star, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. 
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, July 23, 20022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End: service time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

