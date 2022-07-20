|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Laveta Maxine (King) Maudlin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Union Star, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 23, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 23, 20022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|service time
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Laveta Maxine (King) Maudlin, 82, Union Star, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22