|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lavina Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|la-vine-a
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 12, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Malvern United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Malvern United Methodist Church, Malvern Vol. Fire Dept. or Malvern Vol. Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lavina passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2021. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Lavina Johnson, 79, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
