Lavina Johnson
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Lavina Johnson
Pronunciation: la-vine-a
Age: 79
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Malvern United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 11, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Malvern United Methodist Church, Malvern Vol. Fire Dept. or Malvern Vol. Rescue
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Lavina passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2021. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

