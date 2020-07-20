Service:at a later date
Name: LaVinna Blanchard
Pronunciation: La-Vine-A  Blanch-ard
Age: 90years
From: Oakland, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com