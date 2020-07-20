|Service:
|at a later date
|Name:
|LaVinna Blanchard
|Pronunciation:
|La-Vine-A Blanch-ard
|Age:
|90years
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
LaVinna Blanchard, 90 of Oakland, Iowa
- Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.