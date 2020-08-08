|Service:
|Funeral Mass of Resurrection
|Name:
|LaVon Kudron
|Pronunciation:
|Koo drun
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Macedonia, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|St. Patrick's Catholic Church-Imogene, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick's Catholic Church-Imogene, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 6 PM with visitation with the family to follow
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Imogene, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
LaVon Kudron, 93, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.