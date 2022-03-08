|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lavone Evelyn Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|Clarinda First United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Clarinda First United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a donation to the American Cancer Society (in care of Lavone Johnson) or the First United Methodist Church Stain Glass Restoration (PO Box 43, Clarinda, IA 51632).
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
Since Lavone’s favorite color was “ocean,” the family invites you to wear any hue of blue in remembrance of Lavone.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Lavone Evelyn Johnson, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
