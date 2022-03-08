Lavone Evelyn Johnson, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Lavone Evelyn Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 11, 2022
Time:1:30 PM
Location:Clarinda First United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Clarinda First United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 11, 2022
Visitation Start:12:30 PM
Visitation End:1:30 PM
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a donation to the American Cancer Society (in care of Lavone Johnson) or the First United Methodist Church Stain Glass Restoration (PO Box 43, Clarinda, IA 51632). 

Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:

Since Lavone’s favorite color was “ocean,” the family invites you to wear any hue of blue in remembrance of Lavone.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

