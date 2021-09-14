Lavonne Bonnie Pilling
Service: Funeral
Name: Lavonne "Bonnie" Pilling
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: Macedonia, IA
Day and Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. (family will be present to greet friends one hour prior to service)
Location: Macedonia United Methodist Church - Macedonia, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m. (family will not be present)
Memorials: Macedonia United Methodist Church or Macedonia Historical Society
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:

 Bonnie passed away September 13, 2021.  Condolences and memories may be shared with her family on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

