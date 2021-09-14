|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lavonne "Bonnie" Pilling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Macedonia, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 16, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. (family will be present to greet friends one hour prior to service)
|Location:
|Macedonia United Methodist Church - Macedonia, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m. (family will not be present)
|Memorials:
|Macedonia United Methodist Church or Macedonia Historical Society
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Macedonia Cemetery
|Notes:
Bonnie passed away September 13, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
