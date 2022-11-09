LaVonne Nelson, 71, previously from Maryville, Missouri
Service:Memorial 
Name:LaVonne Nelson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:West Des Moines, Iowa 
Previous:Maryville, Missouri 
Day and Date:Friday, November 18th 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Blockton Community Center in Blockton, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the Blockton Community Betterment Association with checks made payable to Blockton Betterment and mailed to Marci Friedman, 406 Oak Street, Blockton, IA 50836 or to the John Stoddard Cancer Center, 1221 Pleasant Street, Des Moines, IA 50309. 
Funeral Home:Hamilton's Funeral and After Life Services in West Des Moines, Iowa 
Cemetery:A private inurnment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, IA.  
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.