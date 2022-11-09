LaVonne Nelson, 71, previously from Maryville, Missouri

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|LaVonne Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 18th
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Blockton Community Center in Blockton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the Blockton Community Betterment Association with checks made payable to Blockton Betterment and mailed to Marci Friedman, 406 Oak Street, Blockton, IA 50836 or to the John Stoddard Cancer Center, 1221 Pleasant Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.
|Funeral Home:
|Hamilton's Funeral and After Life Services in West Des Moines, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|A private inurnment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, IA.
|Notes:
