Lawrence G. "Larry" O'Brien, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Graveside with Military Honors
Name:Lawrence G. "Larry" O'Brien
Age:69
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 28, 2020 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, NE 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, NE 
Notes:Larry passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

