Lawrence G. "Larry" O'Brien, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside with Military Honors
|Name:
|Lawrence G. "Larry" O'Brien
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery - Omaha, NE
|Notes:
|Larry passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
