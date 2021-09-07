|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lawrence Herzberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Stockbridge, Georgia
|Previous:
|Creston, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church ~ Creston
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. service time
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or the Lutheran Hour Ministries
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Cemetery:
|Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery ~ north of Clarinda, Iowa on Saturday, September 11 at 10:30 a.m.
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Lawrence Herzberg, 96, of Stockbridge, Georgia
Powers Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
Anniversaries
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9