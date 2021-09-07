Lawrence Herzberg
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Lawrence Herzberg
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Stockbridge, Georgia
Previous:Creston, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church ~ Creston
Visitation Location:Trinity Lutheran Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. service time
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to  Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund or the Lutheran Hour Ministries
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Cemetery:Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery ~ north of Clarinda, Iowa on Saturday, September 11 at 10:30 a.m.
