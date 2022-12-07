Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka
|Pronunciation:
|Verbka
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 10, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow.
|Memorials:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
