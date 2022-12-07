Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka
Pronunciation:Verbka
Age:91
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 10, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, December 9, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow.
Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.