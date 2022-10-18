|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Lawrence Wohlenhaus
|Pronunciation:
|"Wool In House"
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Cumberland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Timothy's - Reno Catholic Church
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
St. Timothy's - Reno Catholic Church Cemetery
|Notes:
Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy’s – Reno Catholic Church south of Cumberland. Family will greet friends and relatives at St. Timothy’s Hall from 10:00 a.m. until shortly before the service. Griswold Color Guard will perform military rites at the graveside. Family invites all visitors to a luncheon at St. Timothy’s Hall following the inurnment.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lawrence’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.


