Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy’s – Reno Catholic Church south of Cumberland.  Family will greet friends and relatives at St. Timothy’s Hall from 10:00 a.m. until shortly before the service.  Griswold Color Guard will perform military rites at the graveside.  Family invites all visitors to a luncheon at St. Timothy’s Hall following the inurnment. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lawrence’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

