|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Laymond Williams
|Pronunciation:
|LAY-mund
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|Time:
|3 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Brighton Township, north of Marne, at a later date
|Notes:
Military rites, by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held following the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laymond’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Laymond Williams, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.