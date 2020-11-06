Laymond Williams
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Laymond Williams
Pronunciation:LAY-mund
Age:73
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Time:3 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Brighton Township, north of Marne, at a later date
Notes:

Military rites, by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held following the service.           

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laymond’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.