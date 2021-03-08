Layne Damgaard
Service:Private Graveside 
Name:Layne Damgaard
Pronunciation:dam-guard
Age:58
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Private at the Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Layne passed away March 7, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

