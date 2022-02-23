Shipley, Leah
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Leah Mae Shipley
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:Bellevue, NE
Previous:Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Monday, February 28, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Monday, February 28, 2022 
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. 
Memorials:Are currently being established 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Prairie Rose Cemetery ~ Corning, Iowa at 1:30 p.m.
Notes:

Leah Mae passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Heritage Ridge Center in Bellevue.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

