|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Leah Mae Shipley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Bellevue, NE
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, February 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Are currently being established
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery ~ Corning, Iowa at 1:30 p.m.
|Notes:
Leah Mae passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Heritage Ridge Center in Bellevue.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Leah Mae Shipley, 93 of Bellevue, NE
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
Anniversaries
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25