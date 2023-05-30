|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|LeAnn Fry
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3rd, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:00
|Visitation End:
|Luncheon will be served at 12:00 noon
|Memorials:
|
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic, IA
|Notes:
| LeAnn Fry, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - Noon, Saturday, June 3rd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic; lunch will be served at Noon at the funeral home. A memorial graveside service, hosted by the family, will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for LeAnn’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
LeAnn Fry, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
