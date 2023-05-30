LeAnn Fry
Notes: LeAnn Fry, 86, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic. 

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - Noon, Saturday, June 3rd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic; lunch will be served at Noon at the funeral home.   A memorial graveside service, hosted by the family, will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Atlantic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for LeAnn’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

