Service:  Funeral
Name: Leanna (Dickey) McClain
Pronunciation: 
Age:  74
From:  St. Joseph, MO
Previous:Grant City, MO
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Visitation Start:  5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Honey Grove Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Notes:Friends may call after 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.