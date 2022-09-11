Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Leanna Heath
Pronunciation: 
Age:41
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022
Time:4:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022 
Visitation Start:2;30 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

