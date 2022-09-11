|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Leanna Heath
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|41
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2;30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
Anniversaries
-
Sep 13