Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Leanne Belcher
Age:64
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Hillside Hope Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 13, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Leanne Belcher, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Hillside Hope Church in Atlantic, Iowa on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.  Visitation with family present will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available to view on the Roland Funeral Service website by Wednesday evening, December 15th

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Leanne’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

