Leanne Belcher, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Hillside Hope Church in Atlantic, Iowa on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Visitation with family present will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The service will be recorded and available to view on the Roland Funeral Service website by Wednesday evening, December 15th.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.Roland Funeral Home is caring for Leanne's family and her arrangements.
Leanne Belcher, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
