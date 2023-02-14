|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lee Alan Hendrickson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 17, 2023
|Time:
|4 pm
|Location:
|Greater Hope Community Church
|Visitation Location:
|Greater Hope Community Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3 pm
|Visitation End:
|4 pm
|Memorials:
|Directed to family
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Oak Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Lee Alan Hendrickson, 51, Clarinda, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
