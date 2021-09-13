Lee Anderson
Service:Graveside
Name:Lee Anderson
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Salem Cemetery, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Wounded Warriors Project or Melanoma Cancer Research
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Lee died on October 23, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

