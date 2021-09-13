|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Lee Anderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Salem Cemetery, rural Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Wounded Warriors Project or Melanoma Cancer Research
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lee died on October 23, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Lee Anderson, 89, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
