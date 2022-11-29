|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Lela Hickey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday - December 8, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church - Thurman, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday - December 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With the Family greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, Thurman United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
