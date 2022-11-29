Service: Memorial Service
Name: Lela Hickey 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90 
From: Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday - December 8, 2022 
Time: 10:30 AM 
Location: United Methodist Church - Thurman, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday - December 7, 2022 
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM 
Visitation End: 7:00 PM With the Family greeting Friends 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Thurman United Methodist Church 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery 
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

