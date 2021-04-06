Lela Joan Hill, 86, Mount Ayr, IA
Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Lela Joan Hill
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Mount Ayr, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa and Topeka, Kansas
Day and Date:Thursday, April 8, 2021
Time:3 pm
Location:Maple Grove/Guss Cemetery
Visitation Location:no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: -
Visitation Start: -
Visitation End: -
Memorials:Family
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

