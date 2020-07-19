Leland J. (Lee) Tillman, 86, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Leland J. (Lee) Tillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Fremont Lutheran Church - Nyman, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery - Nyman, Iowa
|Notes:
|Lee passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
