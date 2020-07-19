Leland J. (Lee) Tillman, 86, of Essex, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Leland J. (Lee) Tillman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 22, 2020 
Time:10:30 am 
Location:Fremont Lutheran Church - Nyman, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah Food Pantry 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mount Hope Cemetery - Nyman, Iowa 
Notes:Lee passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com