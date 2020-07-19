Service:Pending
Name:Leland (Lee) Tillman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:Lee passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com