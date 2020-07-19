|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Leland (Lee) Tillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Lee passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
