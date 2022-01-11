Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Leland Paul "Butch" Beery 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Alta, Iowa 
Previous:Clarinda 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 15, 2022 
Time:1:00pm-3:00pm 
Location:Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.