|Service:,
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Leland Wilson Smith, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 20, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
No visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Allen Schiffern American Legion Post #199, Tarkio.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
|Notes:
Leland Wilson Smith, Jr., 77, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
