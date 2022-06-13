Leland Wilson Smith, Jr., 77, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Leland Wilson Smith, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, June 20, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Allen Schiffern American Legion Post #199, Tarkio.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

