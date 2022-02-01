|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|LeMar Osterholm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Nishna Productions or Mills Masquers
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery with burial at 10:00 a.m. one hour prior to the Celebration of Life
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
