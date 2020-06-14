Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:LeMoyne R. Monthey 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 18, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 18, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com