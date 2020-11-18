Lena M. Espey
Service:Funeral 
Name:Lena Mae (Cross) Espey 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Pickering, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 21, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:First Christian Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 20, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:First Christian Church, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Lena passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her son's home in Lenexa, KS. www.bramfuneralhome.com

