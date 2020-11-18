|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lena Mae (Cross) Espey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Pickering, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|First Christian Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Lena passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her son's home in Lenexa, KS. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Lena M. Espey, 88, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
