|Service:
|Mass
|Name:
|Leo A. Wilmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Conception Junction, MO
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 5:30 PM, Visitation will follow
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, MO, or Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, MO
|Notes:
|Leo passed away early Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Pineview Manor Nursing Home, Stanberry, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Leo A. Wilmes, 94, Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
