Leo A. Wilmes
Service:Mass 
Name:Leo A. Wilmes 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Ravenwood, MO 
Previous:Conception Junction, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 20, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 19, 2022 
Visitation Start:Rosary at 5:30 PM, Visitation will follow 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, MO, or Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, MO 
Notes:Leo passed away early Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Pineview Manor Nursing Home, Stanberry, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

