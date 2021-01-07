Leo Devilbiss
Buy Now
Service:Graveside service at a later date
Name:Leo Devilbiss
Pronunciation:devil - biss
Age:89
From:Cumberland, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Leo passed away January 4, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com  Please check the funeral home website for a complete obituary once approved by the family.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.