Leo Jakob & Liam Jaxon Allee
Service: Memorial Services
Name: Infant Twins Leo Jakob & Liam Jaxon Allee
Pronunciation: Parents: Brandon Allee and McKenna Boysen
Age: 
From: Sheridan, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, August 3, 2020
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Location: Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: Isadora Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Notes: 