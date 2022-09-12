Leo Ray Brinson
Service:Funeral 
Name:Leo Ray Brinson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Barnard, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 16, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials:Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Bethany Christian Church Cemetery 
Notes:Leo passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the hospital in St. Joseph, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

