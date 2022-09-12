|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Leo Ray Brinson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Barnard, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Bethany Christian Church Cemetery
|Notes:
|Leo passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the hospital in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Leo Ray Brinson, 82, of Barnard, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
Anniversaries
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14