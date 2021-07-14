Leo Smith
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Leo Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 17, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Wilson Performing Arts Center-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 16, 2021
Visitation Start:5 PM
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:Indian Creek Museum or Montgomery County Family YMCA
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

