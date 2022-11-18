Leon "Hank" Neppl
Service: Funeral
Name: Leon "Hank" Neppl
Pronunciation: nep-pull
Age: 87
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/650853/leon-hank-neppl/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.