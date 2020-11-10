Leon Wendt
Service:Private funeral with military honors
Name:Leon Wendt
Pronunciation:went
Age:98
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 13, 2020
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church - Glenwood or Harvey T. Rimel Legion Post 141 - Glenwood
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Ashland, NE Cemetery
Notes:

Leon passed away November 9, 2020.  Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

