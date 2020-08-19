Service:Funeral
Name:Leona Templeton
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 24, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Open viewing and visitation on Sunday, August 23, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:5 PM
Memorials:Red Oak Eagles Lodge or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

