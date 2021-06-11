|Service:
|Leonard "Bear" G. Graham
|80
|Sidney, Iowa
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Leonard "Bear" G. Graham, from Sidney, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Leonard "Bear" G. Graham, 80, of Sidney, Iowa
