|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Leone Boruff
|Pronunciation:
|Lee-own
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 23, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 22, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Leone passed away December 20, 2020 in Omaha. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Leone Boruff, 85, Omaha, NE
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.