Service:Funeral
Name:Leone Boruff
Pronunciation:Lee-own
Age:85
From:Omaha, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Leone passed away December 20, 2020 in Omaha. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

